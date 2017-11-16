TTPD releases name of pedestrian killed in crash Wednesday night

Texarkana, Texas police have released the name of the pedestrian that was killed Wednesday night when he was struck by a car.

Danzavia Cheatham, 27, of Texarkana, Texas was killed when he walked into the path of an eastbound Nissan Altima, according to the Texarkana, Texas Police Department.

Police say it happened a little after 8 p.m. in the 1800 block of New Boston Road. Officers say that it was not a hit and run and that the driver of the vehicle

The Altima was driven by a 19-year-old woman. Cheatham was leaving the Mojo Convenience Store at the time of the accident. He suffered head trauma and was sent to Wadley Regional Medical Center, where he died from his injuries.

Cheatham's body has been sent to the Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences of Dallas for an autopsy.

No charges have been filed. The crash remains under investigation.

