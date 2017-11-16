Grand jury indicts 3 on murder charge, 1 on rape charges

INDICTED: Roy Jemane Narcisse (clockwise from top left, 25, of Alexandria; Kiana Deraneka Williams, 25, of Ville Platte; Randall George, 50, of Shreveport; and Jonathan Dmarchea Davis, 29, of Shreveport. (Source: Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office)

A couple accused of fatally stabbing a Shreveport woman are among four people a Caddo grand jury indicted Wednesday.

Now 25-year-old Roy Jemane Narcisse, of Alexandria, and 25-year-old Kiana Deraneka Williams, of Ville Platte, are formally charged with second-degree murder.

They are suspected of fatally stabbing Logansport native 82-year-old Kathleen "Kay" Creech Cates the night of Sept. 26 at her home in the 800 block of East Washington Street in the city's Anderson Island neighborhood.

In a separate case, grand jurors indicted another man on a charge of second-degree murder.

Randall George, 50, of Shreveport, is accused of killing 49-year-old Cherry Kato. Her body was found Sept. 13 in her Hollywood Heights home.

Lastly, the grand jury issued one indictment under seal.

It formally charges 29-year-old Jonathan Dmarchea Davis, of Shreveport, with three counts of first-degree rape.

The Caddo district attorney's office reports that the victim in each assault was under the age of 13.

And authorities urge anyone with any additional information about Davis to contact Shreveport police.

Narcisse, Williams, George and Davis all remain in Caddo Correctional Center.

Bonds have set at $2 million each for Narcisse and Williams, $510,000 for George and $750,000 for Davis.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.