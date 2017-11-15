Police need help to identify Old Navy thief in Shreveport

Shreveport police detectives are asking the public’s help to identify a man who stole more than $2,000 in merchandise from an east Shreveport store. (Source: Shreveport Police Department)

Shreveport police detectives are asking the public’s help to identify a man who stole more than $2,000 in merchandise from an east Shreveport store.

Officers responded to a shoplifting call at the Old Navy department store in the 6600 block of Youree Drive.

Police say a man entered the store and took 60 pairs of jeans totaling $2,399.

Surveillance pictures were taken of the alleged shoplifter from the store.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373 or visit their website at www.lockemup.org.

Crime Stoppers will pay a cash reward for information leading to the identity and arrest of the thief.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.