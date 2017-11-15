Rescue Mission, Salvation Army need donations for holiday season

Tis the season for giving. With Thanksgiving just one week away and Christmas not far behind, two ArkLaTex organizations need your help.

Shreveport-Bossier Rescue Mission

The Shreveport-Bossier Rescue Mission is gearing up for a Thanksgiving feast. It will be at Noon at the mission on McNeil Street. With the help of Community Renewal, they will also be delivering to-go meals. They expect to feed over 1500 people and need donations.

"(We need) items such as green beans, cream of mushroom soup, canned yams, things that would normally be on your Thanksgiving table," explained Director of Development Sarah Ardis.

To donate, you can order non-perishable items on Amazon and have them shipped to the mission or stop by the mission's kitchen from 6am to 6pm.

"Through location or life events, it might have been a long time since they had a family meal with family members," said Rescue Mission Executive Director Larry Otwell. "We tell our guests all the time you are going to have one of the biggest family meals you've ever had," he continued.

The Rescue Mission is also holding Project Mission Tree through Nov. 30. Stop by or call to pick up a tag and buy a shelter resident a Christmas gift.

The Salvation Army

The Salvation Army is planning to serve over 1,000 people on Thanksgiving Day.

The Salvation Army will hold it's meal starting at 10:30 a.m. at 200 East Stoner Ave. After putting out a call for dessert donations, they say their need has been met.

"It's just been truly an answered prayer," said Major Ray Morton. "It's going to make a huge difference to all the people who come to our meal this Thanksgiving Thursday," said Major Ray Morton.

The Salvation Army will soon kick off two giving campaigns: first is Angel Trees.

Just pick a tag for one of more than 1600 children and bring their gift back to 200 East Stoner Avenue by Dec. 8.

The second is the iconic Red Kettle campaign.

This year, the kettles will have a QR code so you can donate using a smartphone. The Red Kettles raise money for Salvation Army programs throughout the year.

"It's an opportunity for us to all be a part of something that's bigger and know that we are making a difference in other people's lives," Morton said.

"Thanksgiving is really the beginning of our holiday efforts. It's really an effort to share compassion and hope with people through starting at Thanksgiving all the way through Christmas," he continued.

A kick-off event for both Salvation Army campaigns will be held Friday, November 17th at 11:30 a.m. at Mall St. Vincent near Sears.

