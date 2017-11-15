2 teens accused of stealing woman's wallet

Two Texarkana teens are behind bars for burglary of a vehicle early Wednesday morning. (Source: Texarkana Texas Police Department)

A Texarkana Texas police officer saw 18-year-old Elexis Davis and 19-year-old Christofer Coleman-Pearson walking in the roadway in the 2400 block of Stevenson St.

After the men agreed to allow the officer to search the clothing they were wearing, he found a red women's wallet with a Mickey Mouse design.

The officer also found a large amount of loose change in both men’s pockets.

Davis told the officer the girl had given it to him.

Another officer went to the address found inside the wallet and found someone had gone through the vehicle parked in the driveway.

The owner told the officer that items were missing from her vehicle, including the red Mickey Mouse wallet.

Both men were arrested and taken to the Bi-State Jail.

Davis was also found with two small plastic bottles with several different types of pills.

Davis is charged with burglary of vehicle, possession of dangerous drug and walking in the roadway.

Coleman-Pearson is charged with burglary of a vehicle and walking in the roadway.

