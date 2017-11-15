AFGSC to recognize the best of the best in Global Strike Challenge

The best of the best will be named Wednesday night during Air Force Global Strike Command's competition, known as Global Strike Challenge (GSC).

It is high energy "Oscar Style" awards ceremony that draws on the traditions of historic Air Force competitions to honor the top performing individuals, teams, and units competing in GSC.

The competition measures the mission proficiency of teams gained through dedicated study and training.

Functional area teams from bomber and ICBM operations, bomber and ICBM maintenance, Security Forces, and helicopter operations compete in events with difficulty above and beyond normal day to day operations.

Scores from each functional area competitions are combined to determine overall wing scores for "Best Bomb Wing" and "Best ICBM Wing" honors.

Score Posting is designed to recognize outstanding global strike personnel and teams competing in GSC and to showcase the world's premier bomber and ICBM force.

The results of each competition event are posted on a large format scoreboard in the presence of all competitors and distinguished guests. Winners are recognized on stage and presented with individual award plaques and trophies depending on the category.

The first-ever "Barksdale Trophy," will be awarded Wednesday to the community which shows the best support for their Global Strike Command base.

