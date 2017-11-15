All lanes open on I-20E following fiery tractor-trailer wreck on Wednesday

An 18-wheeler hauling tires caught fire after being involved in a wreck with a pickup Nov. 15 on Interstate 20 in Shreveport. (Source: KSLA News 12)

First responders worked the fire for hours then had to return to eastbound Interstate 20 in Shreveport when it reignited about 10 p.m. Nov. 15. (Source: Bubba Kneipp/KSLA News 12)

All lanes are open now on Interstate 20 east near Interstate 49 in Shreveport, according to DOTD.

All lanes are open on I-20 East at I-49. Congestion is minimal. — Shreveport Traffic (@Shreveport_Traf) November 16, 2017

4:43 a.m. Two lanes are still blocked following a fiery crash on Interstate 20 in Shreveport on Thursday morning.

A wrecker was spotted at the scene of the incident. Traffic is flowing.

The two left lanes remain blocked I-20 East at I-49 due to an accident. Congestion from this incident is minimal. — Shreveport Traffic (@Shreveport_Traf) November 16, 2017

11:17 a.m.: All lanes of eastbound Interstate 20 again are closed in the wake of a fiery wreck that had the interstate shut down in both directions.

One lane had been reopened for about 45 minutes.

The right lane has opened, leaving the left and center lanes blocked on I-20 East at I-20/I-49 due to an accident. Congestion is minimal at this time. — Shreveport Traffic (@Shreveport_Traf) November 16, 2017

Then firefighters had to return to the scene just before 10 p.m. Wednesday because the fire reignited.

The westbound lanes reopened earlier tonight.

All lanes are closed on I-20 East at the I-20/I-49 due to an accident. Congestion is minimal at this time. — Shreveport Traffic (@Shreveport_Traf) November 16, 2017

Now authorities expect the center and left-hand lanes of I-20E to reopen by about 3 a.m.

The 18-wheeler, which was hauling tires, caught fire after it and a pickup collided on eastbound I-20 at the Interstate 49 interchange.

Shreveport police Cpl. Angie Willhite said no one was hurt in the wreck that left the big rig smoldering along the highway.

All lanes are closed on I-20 East at the I-20/I-49 due to an accident. Congestion is minimal at this time. — Shreveport Traffic (@Shreveport_Traf) November 16, 2017

Caddo 911 dispatch records indicate the wreck happened at 5:27 p.m. near southbound Interstate 49.

It took firefighters hours to extinguish the blaze, which destroyed the big rig's cab and part of its trailer.

I-20 East remains closed at I-20/I-49 due to an accident. Traffic Congestion has reached Hearne Avenue. Use alternate. — Shreveport Traffic (@Shreveport_Traf) November 16, 2017

Authorities had been detouring traffic via I-49.

At one point, there were 14 Shreveport Fire Department units and a dozen police units on the scene.

