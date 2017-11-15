High school senior accused of bringing handgun onto campus

A Bossier Parish high school senior is suspected of bringing a handgun onto a school campus.

Authorities say it happened Wednesday at Plain Dealing High.

A school resource officer got word that 18-year-old Tyjuan Thomas might have brought a weapon onto the school grounds, Bossier School District spokeswoman Sonja Bailes said.

A search turned up a handgun.

"No threats were ever made toward other students or the school, and no one was harmed," Bailes said.

Thomas reportedly told investigators he had the gun for protection in the wake of a crime involving his brother, who was a victim of gun violence.

"That incident was unrelated to the school and did not happen on a Bossier Parish school campus," Bailes said.

Thomas now is being booked on one count each of illegal carrying of a weapon and illegal possession of a firearm in a gun-free zone, Bossier sheriff's Maj. Charles Gray said.

Booking records show bond has been set at $1,000 on the charge of illegal carrying of a weapon.

No bond has been set on the other charge.

Thomas is set to appear before a judge Thursday, Gray said.

