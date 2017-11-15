Missing Shreveport teen found safe

The search for a missing Shreveport teen is now over after being found safe.

Shreveport police did not say where Joseph Nunley was found, but they say he was safely located on Wednesday.

Nunley was last seen wearing a gray shirt with blue sleeves, a gray hoodie, gray jogging pants and gray Nike tennis shoes.

Police say he could be in the Harrison County city of Marshall.

