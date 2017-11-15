4 days, multiple searches and still no sign of missing AR man

Rodney Cherry, 51, last was seen walking away from his residence on Columbia County Road 511 about 4 p.m. Nov. 11. Authorities have searched an area off Columbia County Road 47 (Dudney Road) in the Greers Chapel community. (Source: Google Maps)

Columbia County, Ark., authorities are asking for the public to be on the lookout for a man who has been missing since Saturday afternoon.

Rodney Cherry, 51, has not been seen since walking away from his residence on Columbia County Road 511 about 4 p.m. Saturday, the Columbia County Sheriff's Office reports.

Cherry, owner of ArkLaTex Home Inspections, is believed to have been wearing an orange vest over a backpack, a gray shirt and camouflage pants at the time.

Authorities searched an area Saturday night off Columbia County Road 47 (Dudney Road) in the Greers Chapel community about five miles northeast of Magnolia, Ark.

Assisting with the search were Columbia County sheriff’s deputies, Magnolia, Ark., police officers, Arkansas Game and Fish Commission agents, Arkansas State Police and a canine search team from Wade Correctional Center near Homer, La.

More than 50 people on foot, horseback and ATVs searched the same area Monday with the aid of an Arkansas State Police helicopter, magnoliareporter.com reports.

And a special tracking dog was brought in Tuesday from north Arkansas.

Now Cherry's relatives are asking hunters to check their game cameras for any sign of him.

"Please pray for our family and the safe return of Rodney," says a post on ArkLaTex Home Inspections' Facebook page.

"... We love him and miss him very much!! Myself, my family, and friends are very worried about his welfare. We want to know he is safe."

The post describes Cherry as a beloved husband, father of three and "G-Rod" to the couple's four grandsons.

Authorities urge anyone with any information about Cherry to call 9-1-1.

