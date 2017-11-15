RRPSO & Homeland Security to offer church security event

The Red River Parish Sheriff's Office and the Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness is planning an event to inform churches of security options.

The parish-wide meeting will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 17 at the Red River Parish Courthouse, 615 E. Carroll St. in Coushatta. All church officials are encouraged to attend.

The event is planned following a shooting that took place in a Texas church on Nov. 5. Twenty-six people died during the shooting, the youngest five-years-old.

According to a flier, the meeting will have an overview of laws concerning concealed carry and new laws regarding church security.

Information on a new course will be provided by the red river parish sheriff and the Office of Emergency Preparedness regarding the implementation of church security teams.

