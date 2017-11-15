RRPSO & Homeland Security to offer church security event - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

RRPSO & Homeland Security to offer church security event

COUSHATTA, LA (KSLA) -

The Red River Parish Sheriff's Office and the Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness is planning an event to inform churches of security options.

The parish-wide meeting will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 17 at the Red River Parish Courthouse, 615 E. Carroll St. in Coushatta. All church officials are encouraged to attend.

The event is planned following a shooting that took place in a Texas church on Nov. 5. Twenty-six people died during the shooting, the youngest five-years-old.

According to a flier, the meeting will have an overview of laws concerning concealed carry and new laws regarding church security. 

Information on a new course will be provided by the red river parish sheriff and the Office of Emergency Preparedness regarding the implementation of church security teams.

