Telford inmate sentenced to death in capital murder of corrections officer

Billy Joel Tracy, 37 was sentenced to death after being found guilty of the capital murder of a corrections office at Barry Telford Prison (Source: KSLA News 12)

The man found guilty of capital murder in the death of a Barry Telford Prison correctional officer was sentenced to the death penalty Wednesday morning.

It took the jury about an hour to sentenced Tracy to death, according to the Bowie County District Clerk.

Tracy was found guilty in the death of officer Timothy Davison back in October.

Davison was killed while on duty in June 2015.

Timothy Davison was bringing Tracy back to his cell when the inmate assaulted the officer striking him several times with a metal bar then throwing him down a flight of stairs.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.