Shreveport man accused of stealing nearly $50,000 in lawn equipment

A Shreveporter is behind bars after being accused of a group that stole more than $48,000 lawn equipment and caused $2,000 in property damage.

Quandarrius Williams, 20, was taken into custody on Nov. 10 and charged with simple burglary, two counts of felony theft, felony criminal property damage, and criminal trespassing, according to Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office.

On at 4:40 a.m. on Aug. 26, at Tubbs Hardware and rental in Benton, security cameras caught a couple of people approach a gate of the business, one carrying bolt cutters.

They then cut through a fence on another person's property before driving around the east side of the hardware store.

In total, six lawnmowers and a utility trailer from Tubbs, valued at $46,040; another utility trailer at an adjacent property, worth $2,000; and caused $2,000 worth of damage to a neighboring property's fence where they trespassed.

According to authorities, they were not able to identify the people in the video. DNA was collected at the scene, which identified Williams.

Detectives believe two or more suspects are involved. None of the lawn mowers or trailers have been recovered at this time. Willams has not revealed the location of the items, according to BPSO.

Anyone with information is urged to call Bossier Crime Stoppers at (318) 424-4100 or the Bossier Sheriff’s Office at (318) 965-2203.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.