The Great American Smokeout to be held tomorrow

The American Cancer Society is asking you to finally make the change and quit smoking once and for all on Thursday.

The Great American Smokeout is a yearly event held on Nov. 16 encouraging people to give up cigarettes and instead donate what they would have spent on a pack to charity.

The event was created in the 1970s by the American Cancer Society. The event has grown to encourage people to use the date to make a plan in advance to finally give up smoking.

An aid that can assist in taking the first step is The Smoking Cessation Trust. Over 80,000 Louisianians have committed to kicking the habit.

The trust, now in its sixth year, is the result of a court judgment in a class action lawsuit, Scott v. American Tobacco Company. The judgment ordered certain tobacco companies to fund a state-wide 10-year smoking cessation program to benefit more than 200,000 Louisiana smokers who are members of the plaintiff class.

The cessation trust program benefits all Louisiana residents who smoked a cigarette before September 1, 1988. The program began registering eligible recipients in 2012.

For more information visit the Great American Smokeout, visit here. To see if you apply for the Smoking Cessation Trust, visit here or call toll-free at 1-855-259-6346.

