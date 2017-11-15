7th annual KCS Holiday Express to make stop in Shreveport

As families prep for Christmastime, the Kansas City Southern Holiday Express will make its way into the ArkLaTex.

The train will arrive at 4 p.m. on Dec. 1 at the KCS train yard, 4500 North Lakeshore Dr. Gate 5. The event is free and open to the public to attend.

For the last seven years, KCS has transformed retired trains into holiday cheer on rails. At each stop, the Holiday Express will donate warm clothes and other items that will go to the Salvation Army.

The six-car train is covered in Christmas lights and is decorated with reindeer, a mini Christmas Village, a gingerbread car, elf workshop and a flatcar that will carry Santa's sleigh.

The Holiday Express will also make a stop in Pineville on Dec. 4

For more information, visit the Holiday Express' website here.

