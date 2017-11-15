Gov. Edwards to speak at Air Force Symposium in Shreveport

The two-day syposium is taking place at the Shreveport Convention Center (Source: KSLA)

Governor John Bel Edwards and Secretary of the Air Force Heather Wilson, will be in Shreveport Wednesday to speak in front of hundreds of Air Force men and women as part of the 2017 Global Strike Command Innovation and Technology Symposium.

The symposium is a two day event taking place at the Shreveport Convention Center.

Global Strike Command is the youngest command in the Air Force and is responsible for providing the United States with combat-ready forces for global strike operations and nuclear deterrence.

The symposium is designed to recognize the best of the best in each of the commands nine wings.

Groups from different US Air Force bases competed throughout the summer and awards will be given out Wednesday evening, including the first ever "Barksdale Trophy", given to the community which shows the best support for their Global Strike Command base.

Other high ranking officials such as Global Strike Commander Gen. Robin Rand and CEO of The National Defense Industrial Association Herbert Carlisle also spoke before the crowd on the importance of innovation and teamwork in the military, calling for the Air Force to stand together against nuclear threats such as North Korea and Iran.

Edwards plans to speak around 2:45 p.m. followed by Secretary Wilson.

