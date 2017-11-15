SPD: 1 in custody, 1 on the run after stolen car recovered

Click here for updated jail bookings in Caddo and Bossier Parishes.

Click here for updated jail bookings in Caddo and Bossier Parishes.

A man is behind bars after police chased and recovered a stolen car Wednesday morning.

Police say someone left a Chrysler 300 running around 12:30 a.m. while they went into the Race Way in the 3700 block of Hearne Avenue. That's when two people jumped in the car and took off.

Police spotted the stolen car at the intersection of Fairfield Avenue and Kings Highway and pursued it to the 400 block of Ratcliff where they say the people bailed out of it.

The driver who ran from the car was reportedly caught and bitten by a K9 officer.

The man, identified as 17-year-old Albert Jones Jr was taken to the hospital where he was treated and released before being taken to jail, according to police.

There was no word from police about the second person in the car.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Shreveport police or Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.