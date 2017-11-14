DeSoto Parish deputies seek burglary suspect

Deputies in DeSoto Parish are asking the public for help finding a man wanted for simple burglary.

Dustin C. Weeks of Mansfield, La. is wanted for two counts of simple burglary.

Weeks, 32, is described as being 6’1” tall and weighing 196 pounds.

DeSoto Parish Crime Stoppers is offering a reward up to $1,000 for information that results in Weeks' arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Stoppers line at 1-800-505-STOP(7867). All calls are confidential.

People with information can also contact the Desoto Parish Sheriff’s Office at (318)872-3956.

