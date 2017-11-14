On Wednesday the 2nd annual Battle on the Hardwood classic will tip off.



Coach Cherise Sims and the Shreveport Bossier Sports Commission held the press conference Monday morning to break things down.

39 teams in 4 days. It's mainly a tournament to showcase the female talent but the tournament also features boys games each night.



The tournament will begin tomorrow at 4:00pm.



4 gyms will be used this week.



Booker T. Washington's Main Gym and Old Gym.



Centenary's Fitness Center and Fair Parks Gym.



The Championship game will be held at the Gold Dome.



The Battle on the Hardwood Classic is a tournament used to bring awareness to the talent in this area.

