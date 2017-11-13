Gun safety event planned for Thanksgiving week in Caddo

The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office is hosting a gun safety event for kids and adults during the week of Thanksgiving.

The event will take place from 10 a.m. until noon on Nov. 21 at the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office Training Academy located at 15639 Highway 1 South in Shreveport.

The sheriff will open the Academy’s shooting range to provide gun safety training to children and allow adults an opportunity to sight in rifles.

State-certified deputies will use equipment supplied by the National Rifle Association Foundation to instruct children ages seven and older in safe gun handling and basic marksmanship.

Parents must be present with their child.

Call the Academy at 318-681-0735 to register.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.