Bossier City man arrested for rape of child

A Bossier City man is behind bars after being accused of sexually assaulting a girl under the age of 13.

Victor Allen Kunce, 64, was arrested Monday and faces charges of first-degree rape.

Detectives with the Bossier City Police Department secured a warrant following a two-month long investigation into a complaint that Kunce had sexually assaulted the victim on several occasions over the past few years.

Kunce was booked into the Bossier City Jail with a bond set at $250,000.

