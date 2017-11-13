Bossier City man arrested for rape of child - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Bossier City man arrested for rape of child

Victor Allen Kunce, 64, faces charges of first-degree rape. (Source: Bossier City Police Department) Victor Allen Kunce, 64, faces charges of first-degree rape. (Source: Bossier City Police Department)
BOSSIER CITY, LA (KSLA) -

A Bossier City man is behind bars after being accused of sexually assaulting a girl under the age of 13.

Victor Allen Kunce, 64, was arrested Monday and faces charges of first-degree rape.

Detectives with the Bossier City Police Department secured a warrant following a two-month long investigation into a complaint that Kunce had sexually assaulted the victim on several occasions over the past few years.

Kunce was booked into the Bossier City Jail with a bond set at $250,000. 

