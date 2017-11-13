EMTs rush city official to hospital - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

EMTs rush city official to hospital

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -

Shreveport Councilman Jerry Bowman Jr.'s wife says he now is resting and expected to be OK.

The District G representative is being kept in the hospital for observation, she added.

EMTs rushed Bowman to a hospital Monday afternoon after he suffered some type of medical condition.

He had been attending a council work session in Government Plaza.

Witnesses said he was seen grabbing his chest then walked out of the meeting.

That's when someone called 911.

His family also rushed to the hospital.

