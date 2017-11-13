Shreveport man accused of slaying Bossier City resident

Devonta Davis, 17, charged with second-degree murder in connection with a shooting Sunday morning (Source: Bossier City Police Department)

BOOKED: Alonzo Jerome Spires Jr., 19, of Shreveport, one count each of second-degree murder and obstruction of justice (Source: Bossier City Police Department)

Bossier City police have arrested another person in connection with a slaying in September.

Alonzo Jerome Spires Jr., 19, of Shreveport, is charged with one count each of second-degree murder and obstruction of justice. His bond is set at $1,500,000.

The charges arise from the fatal shooting Sept. 3 of 45-year-old Juan Antonio Reyes at his residence in the 400 block of Montgomery Street in Bossier City.

Devonta Davis, 17, was arrested on Sept. 5th and faces a charge of second-degree murder.

Investigators think the fatal shooting may have involved drugs.

