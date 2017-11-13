Triage center eases parents' concern for unborn child

Some expectant moms can run into unexpected issues during pregnancy.

For Abbey Rubels, it was severe morning sickness.

Then came the life-changing discovery that she could go to CHRISTUS Health’s Birth Place.

Rubels and her husband said the triage center at Birth Place saved their son, Jacob Wrigley, after several bouts with illness.

The couple were not expecting to have more children.

But too much celebrating after the Chicago Cubs won the World Series led to the unexpected news they were having another baby.

"It's a miracle that they won; and it's a miracle that he's here," Rubels said.

She was diagnosed with hyperemesis gravidarum weeks into her pregnancy after she could not stop vomiting.

"Nothing was working. By the time, I think I had thrown up 14 times in a day, my doctor said you guys need to go to the emergency room."

Spending time in the ER in the middle of flu season put Rubels and her unborn child at risk.

That’s when she was sent to the triage center at Birth Place.

"They put me on fluids for dehydration. That was three of the times that I came in."

On the fourth visit, there was another scare that almost was costly.

"I'd had a hemorrhage, so I actually thought we'd lost him."

The team at Birth Place acted quickly and found a heartbeat, ultimately saving Jacob Wrigley.

The unit can offer parents a place like the triage center because of donations to Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.

"I don't know that we could've had a better place," Rubels said.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.

