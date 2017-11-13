Family: Return home for Keithville man detained in Guatemala delayed once again

Zach Wilson, a husband and father of two, has been detained in Guatemala since March. (Source: Zach Wilson family)

The family of a man detained in Guatemala says he was not able to return home this past Friday as planned.

In a Facebook post, the family of Zack Wilson says he had his passport Thursday and was scheduled to return Friday, but Guatemala officials announced they would not release the travel ban on his name.

The post from family went on to say Wilson and his lawyer expected to go to court Monday, but the court was closed and he was told he would have to wait an additional 30 days.

Wilson was only supposed to be in the country for a week back in March, but a hiccup prevented him from leaving the country. He was detained at the airport after ammunition was found in his backpack during the screening process at the airport.

His family says it was an honest mistake and he forgot the ammunition was in there from a prior hunting trip back home.

They say the ammo was in checked luggage for the flight into the country and remained forgotten and undetected until Wilson attempted to board the flight home with it in his carry-on.

In September, Representative Mike Johnson and Senator Bill Cassidy met with the ambassador of the Republic of Guatemala Manuel Alfredo Espina Pinto to discuss Wilson's case.

