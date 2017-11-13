Barksdale team conducting training, loud booms reported

Training detonation on Barksdale Air Force Base with EOD Team (Source: KSLA News 12)

The explosive ordnance team will be conducting explosive training operations at the range on Barksdale Air Force Base until Wednesday.

The 2nd Civil Engineers Squadron team will be training from Monday, November 13 through Wednesday, November 15 starting at 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

The training offers airmen the opportunity to develop skills to perform EOD tasks.

During the training session, devices will generate loud explosion sounds originating from inside the base.

For more information, you can email the 2nd Bomb Wing Public Affairs Office at 2BW.PA@us.af.mil.

