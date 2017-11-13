SPD: 2 in custody, 3 at large after bailing from stolen vehicle

Shreveport police have two people in custody and are looking for 3 more after they bailed out of a stolen vehicle Monday morning.

Police say just after 10 a.m. officers tried to perform a traffic stop on a vehicle that was reported stolen when five people got out and took off near the intersection of Anna and Boisseau streets.

Police were able to take two into custody.

It is unknown if either of them were the driver so their charges are unknown at this time.

K9 officers were on scene helping in the search for the other three.

Detectives were en route to help with the investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Shreveport police or Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.

