Texarkana, TX awarded state, federal funds for homeless services

The City of Texarkana, Texas was awarded nearly $500,00 in homelessness assistance funding for homeless service providers.

The $449,786 was given as part of a grant competition under the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs Emergency Solutions Grant (ESG) Program from the U.S. Department of Housing Urban Development.

The goal of the program is to provide services necessary to help persons at-risk of homelessness or homeless quickly regain stability in permanent housing.

Officials from the City of Texarkana, TX applied for ESG funds with homeless services providers including Randy Sams’ Outreach Shelter and the Ark-Tex Council of Governments as members of the Texarkana Homeless Coalition.

Executive Director of Randy Sams’ Outreach Shelter and Texarkana Homeless Coalition Homeless Count Committee Chair, Jennifer Laurent, says the funding is important to provide expanded services and coordinated access in Texarkana.

“The expanded ability to serve, paired with the services offered from partner agencies, will make all the difference for so many seeking assistance. This funding will mean the difference between homelessness and remaining housed, finding shelter and obtaining housing for some. This funding will truly continue to make a world of difference in our community,” Laurent said.

Neighborhood Services Manager for the City of Texarkana, TX Zee Carroll says this is another piece of the puzzle to address homeless issues in a comprehensive way.

“While there are only a few agencies named as lead partners, this would not be possible without countless other individuals, churches and organizations in our community dedicated to ending homelessness,” said Carroll.

