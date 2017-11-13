Downtown Sportran Terminal no longer in service

The SporTran and Greyhound facilities in the downtown district will soon be up for grabs (Source: KSLA)

The new Sportran Terminal on Murphy Street opened its doors on Sunday, and the old terminal in downtown Shreveport is now closed for good.

The last bus stopped at the famous Crockett Street location on Saturday for the last time.

Mayor Ollie Tyler says city employees have been working to inform bus riders for months of the new changes, handing out flyers and posting the new routes at the old terminal.

Tyler says the old building is now up for sale and currently has a bidder, although the details still need to be flushed out.

While waiting for the bus at the old terminal is no longer an option, there are still many still many bus stops throughout the downtown area.

