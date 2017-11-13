Shreveport hotel to host homeless Thanksgiving meal - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Shreveport hotel to host homeless Thanksgiving meal

(Source: KG Hotel Group) (Source: KG Hotel Group)
SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -

A Shreveport hotel will host a Thanksgiving meal for the homeless Tuesday afternoon.

Chateau Suites Hotel in downtown Shreveport is hosting a feed the homeless event at 1 p.m.

Anyone interested in donating food or time can call 318-747-0711 or 318-222-7620.

