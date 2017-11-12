Louisiana State Fair honors veterans, wraps up for the year

"It's going good. It's going good. They always go good. They do!" Beef & Taters vendor Richard Cormier said. (Source: KSLA News 12)

The 2017 Louisiana State Fair put the spotlight on ArkLaTex veterans Nov. 12. (Source: KSLA News 12)

The Louisiana State Fair wrapped up its 2017 run Sunday.

"It's going good. It's going good. They always go good. They do!" Beef & Taters vendor Richard Cormier said.

Attendance at this year's State Fair has been up and down due to the changing weather.

General manager Chris Giordano was counting on a strong closing weekend.

The 2017 State Fair's last day put the spotlight on ArkLaTex veterans with the sixth annual veterans parade and honor ceremony at the State Fair Grounds in Shreveport.

High school cheerleaders, marching bands and spirit groups took part in the observance.

Grand marshal of the procession was Col. Ty Neuman, commander of the 2nd Bomb Wing at Barksdale Air Force Base.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.