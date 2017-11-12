2 rob Shreveport car wash

Shreveport police are sharing these surveillance camera images in an attempt to identify two gunman who robbed a car wash the evening of Nov. 12. (Source: Shreveport Police Department)

Police are sharing images from surveillance cameras in an effort to identify a pair of gunmen who robbed a Shreveport business.

It happened at 6:08 p.m. Sunday at Zips Carwash in the 2900 block of Kitty Lane, Caddo 911 dispatch records show.

That's along North Market Street opposite Northwest Louisiana Technical College.

The two - one armed a silver and black semi-automatic handgun with an extended magazine, the other with a black semi-automatic handgun, forced their way into the business.

They then took all the employees to the office, where they forced the manager to put an undisclosed amount of money into a backpack, police Cpl. Angie Willhite said.

The pair then ran west from the business.

Investigators described one of the two as a male who stands 5’10” to 5’11” tall and has a slim build. He was wearing a black hoodie with the word “NIKE” on the front, black pants, blue Nike shoes with a white stripe, green gloves and black bandanna.

The other robber also stands 5’10” to 5’11” tall but has a medium build. He was wearing a black hoodie, a black do-rag, black pants, black Nike shoes and black gloves.

Authorities urge anyone with any information to contact Shreveport-Caddo Crime Stoppers by calling (318) 673-7373 or visiting the organization's website, lockemup.org.

