Driver, accused of DWI, free on bond after SUV kills pedestrian

A man is dead and a Grambling woman accused of DWI is free on bond following an accident Friday evening in Lincoln Parish.

It happened about two miles west of Grambling shortly after 6:35 p.m. Friday, according to Louisiana State Police.

The man was walking in the roadway on Interstate 20 when he was struck by an eastbound 2000 Ford Explorer being driven by 39-year-old Roberta Coreen Williams, of Grambling.

A 2012 Buick Enclave that was traveling directly behind the Explorer then struck the Ford in the rear. Authorities identified the driver of the Buick as 34-year-old Elizabeth Archer.

The injured pedestrian was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

Authorities have not yet identified him.

"Notification to the family hasn’t been made, so we aren’t releasing that information yet," Senior Trooper Michael Reichardt, of LSP Troop F, said Sunday.

Williams, who was not hurt in the crash, now is free on $1,500 bond after being booked into Lincoln Parish Detention Center at Ruston on one count of first-offense driving while intoxicated.

A State Police statement did not say whether Archer was hurt.

A toxicology sample was taken from the pedestrian for analysis.

Troop F now has investigated 30 fatal crashes resulting in 31 deaths this year.

