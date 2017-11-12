Juvenile among 3 injured in Shreveport shooting

Shreveport police are investigating an early morning shooting that left three people injured.

It happened Sunday, November 12, just before 2:00 a.m.

Authorities say they were dispatched to the 2600 block of Greenwood Road on reports of three people arriving in the emergency room with gunshot wounds.

Investigators with the Violent Crimes Unit soon learned the victims were in a vehicle at Mansfield Road and Kings Highway when a dark-colored SUV pulled alongside them and began firing shots into their vehicle.

When officers arrived, they made contact with LaDarius Walker, Kiera James, and a juvenile, all of whom sustained gunshot wounds to the upper body.

Walker had a grazing wound to the left side of his face, James had a gunshot injury to the left arm, and the juvenile had gunshot injuries to his left arm and wrist.

All injuries were reportedly non-life-threatening.

Investigators are asking for anyone with any information about this shooting to call Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373 or visit their website at Lockemup.org.

