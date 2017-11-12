Pedestrian struck by unmarked Shreveport police vehicle

(Source: Cody Jennings/KSLA News 12)
A man is recovering in a Shreveport hospital after being struck by a Shreveport police vehicle on Saturday night.
It happened just before 10 p.m. at the corner of West 70th Street and Union Avenue. That's near a Goodwill Thrift Store.
According to police on the scene, the man was seen darting out from a nearby liquor store into traffic. That's when he was hit by the unmarked police vehicle.
The pedestrian was sent to University Health with non-life threatening injuries.
The officer is undergoing a routine toxicology screening.
The incident is under investigation. Traffic is being diverted from the intersection.
