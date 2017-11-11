Shreveport man convicted in 2015 execution-style shooting

A Shreveport man will spend the rest of his life in prison after the 2015 shooting death of a man that was driving the car he was in.

A jury found Dylan James Magluilo, 30 of Shreveport, unanimously guilty of second-degree murder in the shooting death of Anthony Cornett, according to the Caddo Parish District Attorney's Office.

In Louisiana, second-degree murder carries a mandatory life sentence at hard labor without benefit of probation, parole or reduction of sentence.

Cornett was shot in the back of the head when he stopped the Lincoln LS the two were riding in on the Interstate-20 west off-ramp at Monkhouse Drive in September of 2015.

Jurors, who deliberated for 80 minutes, determined Magluilo and three other people, including the victim, left the Hilton Convention Center parking garage seeking to purchase meth, heading west.

After the shooting, the other two passengers fled and reported the shooting to Shreveport police, according to the Caddo Parish District Attorney's Office.

Magluilo denied killing Cornett when interviewed by police, he later confessed the killing to two female companions who testified at the trial.

Officers found the gun and a gym bag covered in Cornett's blood in a construction site adjacent to Monkhouse drive. Although Magluilo denied killing Cornett when interviewed by police, he confessed the killing to two female companions who testified at the trial.

Magluilo's next court appearance is scheduled for Nov. 21.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.