Shreveport students participate in day of service

Even on a Saturday, over 200 Caddo Parish Schools students took the time to give back to the community during United Way of Northwest Louisiana's Day of Giving.

This was the first year of the event, according to United Way of NWLA. The youngest participants were kindergarteners from Claiborne Magnet. A majority of volunteers were students but educators and school administrators also lent a hand.

The following schools that participated in today's event were: Claiborne Elementary, North Highland Elementary, Youree Drive Middle, Walnut Hill Middle, Caddo Middle Career and Technology School, Caddo Magnet High, C.E. Byrd High and North Caddo High.

“Volunteering is a great way to see what the needs are in our community,” said UWNWLA Community Engagement Coordinator, Jennifer Horton, in a news release. “The example veterans set by serving can be appreciated year round. On this Veterans Day, we remember and model their service.”

Volunteers had the chance to serve meals at the Christian Service soup kitchen, sorting donations at Common Ground Community, gardening at Goodwill, deep cleaning and more.

Below is the list of participating organizations:

Christian Service Program, 2346 Levy St.

Food Bank of NWLA, 2307 Texas Ave.

Common Ground Community, 6806 Southern Ave.

Goodwill, 800 W. 70th St.

Holy Angels, 10450 Ellerbe Rd.

Mercy Center, 740 Austen Pl.

Providence House, 814 Cotton St.

Renzi Education and Art Center, 435 Egan St.

Shreveport Bossier Rescue Mission, 6800 Mansfield Rd.

Volunteers of America, 453 Jordan St.

This parish-wide effort will save local nonprofits about $17,000 according to www.independentsector.org which estimates the value of a volunteer’s time.

