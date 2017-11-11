SPD: Teen shot multiple times in north Shreveport

Shreveport police are investigating after they say a teen was shot multiple times. (Source: Cody Jennings/ KSLA News 12)

Shreveport police are investigating after a teenager was shot Saturday morning.

It happened just before noon in the 2800 block of Willie Mays Street in north Shreveport.

Police say a juvenile, possibly 16-years-old, was shot multiple times in the lower extremities.

The teen was taken to University Health hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to police on scene.

No arrests have been made and police did not release a description of the shooter.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Shreveport police or Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.

