Texas man found guilty of robbery, attempted rape in Caddo Parish

A Dallas man was found guilty of armed robbery and attempted aggravated rape three years ago in Caddo Parish.

A jury determined that Joseph Martin Bryant, 42, broke into his victim's home on August 22, 2014 armed with a knife and attempted to rape her before robbing her of cash and taking off.

Bryant will return to court December 13 for post-trial motions. A Judge ordered a pre-sentencing investigation.

A sentencing date has not yet been set.

Bryant faces up to 50 years in prison at hard labor without probation, parole or suspension of sentence for the attempted aggravated rape conviction.

For the armed robbery conviction, he must serve at least 10 years, and up to 99 years in prison, also at hard labor and without probation, parole or suspension of sentence.

Bryant has a prior 1994 conviction for sexual assault from Dallas County, Texas.

