Man convicted for rape, molestation of juvenile

A Shreveport man was found guilty of second-degree rape and molestation of a juvenile Tuesday.

A Caddo Parish jury convicted 31-year-old Rodriqus Ramone Harris for his attacks on a 13-year-old female family member between July 4 and July 16, 2016.

Harris, currently on parole for armed robbery, will appear before a judge November 14 for sentencing.

Normally Harris would face a sentence of five to 40 years for the rape conviction and five to 10 years for the molestation conviction. However, prosecutors intend to file a habitual offender bill on him during sentencing.

If that is successful, he faces sentences of 20 to 80 years for the rape and five to 20 years for the molestation conviction.

