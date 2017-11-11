Employee accused of stealing from credit union

A Bethany woman is accused of stealing money from the credit union where she worked.

The Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office arrested 22-year-old Alyse Jones Wednesday.

Jones was a member service officer at Carter Federal Credit Union in the 6800 block of West Bert Kouns Industrial Loop.

Jones is accused of stealing $10,670 from her cash drawer and the credit union vault.

Deputies believe Jones tried to cover up the crime by manipulating the company computer system to show customer withdrawals. However, a company audit uncovered the theft and law enforcement was notified.

An investigation by detectives with the Caddo-Shreveport Financial Crimes Task Force resulted in Jones being charged with felony theft.

She was booked into the Caddo Correctional Center.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.