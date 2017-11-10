Crash survivor defies odds, graduating college

Amber Lacy looks at pictures of her nearly fatal crash as she prepares to graduate college. (Source: Amber Lacy)

A nearly fatal crash forever changed the life of one Shreveport girl. She went from doctors not knowing if she would pull through, to being a month away from graduating college.

Four years ago Amber Lacy was in this car when it was t-boned by a truck, just days after her high school graduation.

"I ended up being the only person who got the most impact because I was sitting behind the driver of the car and where the truck hit was exactly where I was sitting," said Lacy.

She suffered a traumatic brain injury, a collapsed lung, and other injuries.

"They actually expected that to be it. Like, I was honestly looking like I would die that day."

But she didn't. She had to re-learn to read, write and dress.

Now, she's graduating college in a month and she says at one point she didn't think would happen.

"Not at all, honestly. I couldn't even read. I would never think I could graduate college. I was like, 'I can't even read, what am I going to do now."

She says she couldn't have done it alone and she relied on support from her family and friends.

"The doctor's told me it was a miracle how fast I was going, how fast I was recovering. It was like nothing they had ever seen before. And I feel like the support and love I got had a big toll on that."

When she graduates, Lacy says she wants to blog. She plans to use her blog to share her story with others as she gets closer to graduation.

"It's definitely something I feel like people should hear because I feel like it can help a lot of different people, not just people who have been through what I went through, but just people who are trying to make it through hard times alone."

Amber will graduate from the University of North Texas in Denton, next month, on December 18.

