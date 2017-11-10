Register to attend the 2017 Warrior's Thanksgiving Feast

Time is running out to register for the 2017 Warrior's Thanksgiving Feast, put on by The Warrior Network.

The dinner is set for Sunday, Nov. 19 at 6 p.m., at the Shreveport Convention Center. The annual event, now in its fourth year, is the premier event of The Warrior Network.

The family-style Thanksgiving dinner is open to members and their family who are active/guard/reserve military.

The dinner will be complete with turkey and dressing, door prizes, guest speakers, great friends, and more.

Reserve your spots by clicking here.

