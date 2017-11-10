Register to attend the 2017 Warrior's Thanksgiving Feast - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Register to attend the 2017 Warrior's Thanksgiving Feast

By Marie Waxel, Anchor/Reporter
(Source: The Warrior Network) (Source: The Warrior Network)
SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -

Time is running out to register for the 2017 Warrior's Thanksgiving Feast, put on by The Warrior Network. 

The dinner is set for Sunday, Nov. 19 at 6 p.m., at the Shreveport Convention Center. The annual event, now in its fourth year, is the premier event of The Warrior Network

The family-style Thanksgiving dinner is open to members and their family who are active/guard/reserve military. 

The dinner will be complete with turkey and dressing, door prizes, guest speakers, great friends, and more. 

Reserve your spots by clicking here.

