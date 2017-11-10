Heroes Flight to host reunion dinner for 2017 attendees - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Heroes Flight to host reunion dinner for 2017 attendees

By Marie Waxel, Anchor/Reporter
(Source: Brookshire Grocery Company) (Source: Brookshire Grocery Company)
BOSSIER CITY, LA (KSLA) -

Its been two months since more than a dozen WWII and Korean War veterans traveled to Washington D.C. with Brookshires Heroes Flight, and Friday night those brave veterans were back together again for a reunion dinner at the Bossier Civic Center.

More than 100 friends and family members are at the dinner with their veterans. 

Brookshire's shared photos and videos of their trip

KSLA News 12's Marie Waxel who traveled with them also joined them for the special occasion. 

