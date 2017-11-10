Heroes Flight to host reunion dinner for 2017 attendees

Its been two months since more than a dozen WWII and Korean War veterans traveled to Washington D.C. with Brookshires Heroes Flight, and Friday night those brave veterans were back together again for a reunion dinner at the Bossier Civic Center.

More than 100 friends and family members are at the dinner with their veterans.

Brookshire's shared photos and videos of their trip.

KSLA News 12's Marie Waxel who traveled with them also joined them for the special occasion.

