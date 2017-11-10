Barksdale AFB responds after airman accused of possessing child porn

BOOKED: Robert Betha Broadus, 27, of Bossier City, 26 counts of pornography involving juveniles (Source: Bossier City Police Department)

Officials at Barksdale Air Force Base issued a statement after Bossier City Police arrested an airman stationed there Thursday.

Staff Sgt. Robert Betha Broadus is accused of pornography involving a juvenile. He was arrested at the air force base.

Broadus was booked into Bossier City Jail on 26 counts of pornography involving juveniles.

Barksdale Air Force Base officials say they are fully cooperating with local police officials in this case.

