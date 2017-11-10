Rapper Master P announces pro-basketball team coming to LA

Rapper Master P was in Shreveport Friday to announce a new professional basketball team coming to Louisiana.

The team will be part of a new professional basketball league, Global Mixed Gender Basketball, GMGB.

The New Orleans Gators will be the team that represents Louisiana.

The team will play in New Orleans but will be based out of Shreveport and owned by a Shreveport investment company, "Louisiana Power."

There will be an exhibition game in Shreveport on December 22 at the Centenary Gold Dome to introduce the team.

The GMGB league organization GMGB Helps will host a toy drive, "Balling For a Cause," to make the game a family friendly event.

The toys will go towards less fortunate Shreveport residents, according to a release sent by the league.

