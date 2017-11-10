Tim Tebow to speak at Independence Stadium

Former NFL player Tim Tebow is scheduled to appear at an event for the North West Louisiana Fellowship of Christian Athletes.

The event will be Thursday, November 16 at 6 p.m. at the south end zone of the Independence Stadium.

Coaches, student/athletes and others are invited to attend the event.

It is free for coaches, teachers, and student/athletes. A $10 suggested donation is asked of the general public at the gates.

