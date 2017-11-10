Man wanted for cruelty to juvenile

Click here for updated jail bookings in Caddo and Bossier Parishes.

Shreveport police are asking for the public's help finding a man wanted for crimes against a juvenile.

Police are looking for 44-year-old William Funcheon, Jr.

He is wanted for charges of cruelty to a juvenile.

He is described as being about 6'6", weighing 235 pounds.

His last known address is in the 3900 block of Miles Street.

Police did not release the circumstances around the case.

Anyone who may know where he is, is asked to call Shreveport police or Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.

