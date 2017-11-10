2 wounded in Shreveport stabbing

A man in his 60s being taking to the hospital after police say he was stabbed allegedly by his stepdaughter. (Source: Cody Jennings/ KSLA News 12)

Two people are recovering after Shreveport police say they were wounded in a stabbing Friday morning.

The stabbing happened just before 3 a.m. in the 4000 block of Mayfield Street.

Police say a woman stabbed her stepfather and a friend who was visiting.

The man, believed to be in his 60s was stabbed in the shoulder and got a laceration to his head. He was taken to University Health hospital with what police describe as non-life-threatening injuries.

The friend who was visiting was stabbed in the thigh. She was taken to Willis-Knighton North and is expected to be OK.

Police have the woman accused of stabbing the two people in custody. Charges against her are pending.

