Shreveport charter school honoring women veterans - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Shreveport charter school honoring women veterans

By Josh Roberson, Reporter
Connect
Students at Magnolia Charter School to honor women veterans by singing "God Bless America" (Source: Josh Roberson/ KSLA News 12) Students at Magnolia Charter School to honor women veterans by singing "God Bless America" (Source: Josh Roberson/ KSLA News 12)
Magnolia School of Excellence is a charter school just off of Clyde Fant Parkway (Source: www.charterschoolusa.com) Magnolia School of Excellence is a charter school just off of Clyde Fant Parkway (Source: www.charterschoolusa.com)
SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -

The Magnolia School of Excellence will hold a Veterans Day celebration Friday morning to honor not just veterans, but women formerly and currently serving in the military.

The event kicks off at 9:30 a.m. at the school just off Clyde Fant Parkway near Stoner Avenue.

Students from each grade will participate in musical numbers, skits and hear from guest speaker Sandy Franks, President of Women Veterans of the ArkLaTex.

There will be several veterans and parents will be in attendance, many who are currently serving in the military.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.

  • Inside KSLA.comMore>>

  • Honoring Local Heroes

    KSLA Salutes

    KSLA Salutes

    KSLA News 12 salutes the local heroes who serve our community and country and honor their sacrifice.

    More >>

    KSLA News 12 salutes the local heroes who serve our community and country and honor their sacrifice.

    More >>
Powered by Frankly