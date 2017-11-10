Shreveport charter school honoring women veterans

Magnolia School of Excellence is a charter school just off of Clyde Fant Parkway (Source: www.charterschoolusa.com)

The Magnolia School of Excellence will hold a Veterans Day celebration Friday morning to honor not just veterans, but women formerly and currently serving in the military.

The event kicks off at 9:30 a.m. at the school just off Clyde Fant Parkway near Stoner Avenue.

Students from each grade will participate in musical numbers, skits and hear from guest speaker Sandy Franks, President of Women Veterans of the ArkLaTex.

There will be several veterans and parents will be in attendance, many who are currently serving in the military.

